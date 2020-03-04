Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 314.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 1,727,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,548. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

