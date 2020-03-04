Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $731.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $778.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,996,170 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

