Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,792 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 729,168 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,186. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

