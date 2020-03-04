Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. 13,659,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

