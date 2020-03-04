Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.06, 19,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 639,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -274.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

