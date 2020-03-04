Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Secureworks worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of Secureworks stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 11,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.27. Secureworks Corp has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.