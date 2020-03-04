ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,863 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $147,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

Shares of NOW traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,213.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,039 shares of company stock worth $37,812,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

