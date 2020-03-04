Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,209,483 shares of company stock worth $139,409,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. 483,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,906. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

