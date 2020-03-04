Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 17,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,326. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.