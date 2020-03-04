Spark Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,000 Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 546.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 348,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,480. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

