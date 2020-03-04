Spark Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,584. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

