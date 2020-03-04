Spark Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 209,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,064,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 28,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

