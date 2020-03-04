Spark Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 42,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,904. The stock has a market cap of $276.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

