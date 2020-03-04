Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,100 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. 3,689,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,233. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

