Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Cutera worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 48,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 1,047,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 132,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 170,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

