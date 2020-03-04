Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 850,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,921. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

