Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. 5,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock worth $15,627,309. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

