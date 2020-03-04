Spark Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,851 shares of company stock worth $2,197,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,900. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

