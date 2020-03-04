Spark Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,884,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

