Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NANO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO traded up $4.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

