Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in US Ecology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,652 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 128.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in US Ecology by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 408,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,823. US Ecology Inc has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

