Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 819,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. 46,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.