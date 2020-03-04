Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WillScot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WillScot by 4,172.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WillScot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 97,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -167.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Corp has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

