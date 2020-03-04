Spark Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Energizer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 400,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 430.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

