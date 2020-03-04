Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,300 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 727,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,775,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $18,176,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,133. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.