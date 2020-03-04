Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,100 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,478 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 28,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,348. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

