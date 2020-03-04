Spark Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vector Group worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

VGR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 96,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

