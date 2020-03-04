Spark Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 451.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded up $7.46 on Wednesday, reaching $176.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.