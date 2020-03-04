Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

