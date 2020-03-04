Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.