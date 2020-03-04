Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of North American Construction Group worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NOA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,025. The company has a market cap of $253.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

