Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 14,877 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Spark Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

FLXN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

