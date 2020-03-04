Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 18,400 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Codexis worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 192.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 18,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.83 million, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.68. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $1,063,537. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

