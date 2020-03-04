Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 32,829 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,829 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WYND traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,000. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

