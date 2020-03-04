Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 36,556 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,556 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Boise Cascade worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

