Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 56,000 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

