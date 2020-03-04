Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spark Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 274,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,620. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average is $205.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.