Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 573,100 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 4,401,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,977. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $397.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

