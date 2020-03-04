Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 61,204 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,204 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,199.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $833,070. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

TRUP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

