Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 66,900 Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

DOMO traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 17,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.02. Domo Inc has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

