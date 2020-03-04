Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, hitting $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 92,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,727. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

