Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tobam grew its position in Yamana Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 725,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 188,447 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,885,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099,164. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

AUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

