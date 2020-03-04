Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $7.25 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 210,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,448. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.