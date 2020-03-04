Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Apache by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Apache stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

