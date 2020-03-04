Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 23.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.15. 31,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,436. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.17.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

