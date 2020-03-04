Spark Investment Management LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 388,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,694. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.08. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.92 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

