Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.57. 322,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,962. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

