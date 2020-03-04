Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Radius Health worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radius Health by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

RDUS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,451. The firm has a market cap of $935.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.65. Radius Health Inc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

