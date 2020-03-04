Spark Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Spark Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,701 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.