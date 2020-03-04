Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $24.26, approximately 117,438 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,677,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after buying an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,906,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,191,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

